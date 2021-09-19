Who is UFC women's bantamweight Raquel Pennington engaged to? 

Women's bantamweight standout Raquel Pennington is engaged to fellow UFC fighter Tecia Torres. The power couple announced they were engaged in an Instagram post in May 2017.

To announce the news, the UFC strawweight posted a photo of Pennington down on one knee with the caption:

“Our love began unexpectedly. It started as a crush and grew into an amazing love. In this moment you made my dreams for us come true. Everyday you show me a love so true and pure. I am blessed to wake up to you every morning and fall asleep in your arms at night. I can't wait to become Mrs. Pennington.”

The two reportedly started dating in 2016. After a year together, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level when they bought a home together in Pennington’s home state of Colorado, where they currently reside.

Two in a row for Raquel Pennington

After dropping a unanimous decision to former UFC women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm, Raquel Pennington bounced back with back-to-back victories over Marion Reneau and Pannie Kianzad.

Pennington's victory at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann marks the first time she has seen octagon action in more than a year. According to 'Rock,' she's excited to climb her way further on her division's ladder.

“It feels like it has been so long,” Pennington told UFC.com. “Just having the opportunity, I’m feeling blessed and grateful. This is the moment that we work so hard for. I didn’t just put in this few weeks’ worth of camp. I’ve been putting in 14 years of work. These are the moments that I live for and I’m excited.”

Come fight night, Raquel Pennington was in tremendous shape as she edged Invicta veteran Pannie Kianzad to secure a unanimous decision nod after three rounds.

The last time she fought prior to Saturday's event was at UFC on ESPN 11 - Blaydes vs. Volkov. That night, she shared the card with her fiancee Tecia Torres. Both emerged victorious after Pennington scored a unanimous decision win against Renau, while Torres outclassed Brianna Van Buren to seal the victory.

