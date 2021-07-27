Who is Brendan Schaub's wife, Joanna Zanella?

Joanna Zanella is an actress, sports presenter, and entrepreneur. She is married to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub.

Zanella and Brendan Schaub started dating each other in 2014. Two years later, the duo welcomed their first child, Tiger Schaub. Their second son, Boston, was born in 2019.

Zanella was born on May 5, 1988, in West Hollywood, California, according to Players Stats. However, her family moved to Mexico shortly after. Nine years later, she came back to the United States and worked as a child actress.

In an interview with Voyage LA, Zanella mentioned that she developed an interest in sports after finishing high school.

Zanella formerly worked as an anchor for the UFC. As of now, the 33-year-old is a TV host at Fox Deportes, the first Spanish sports network in the USA.

While Zanella's career largely revolved around the world of sports, she also established her presence on the screens, both big and small.

Her debut film was 'Un dia en el banco', which was released in 2009. Since then, she has featured in two more movies and one TV series, per her IMDB page.

Zanella also has her own clothing line called 'JZSTYLE'.

Reflecting on her career, Zanella told Voyage LA that it wasn't easy for her to reach where she is right now.

"It hasn’t always been easy. I got more doors shut then I opened, but I kept at it and I knew that it was my passion, it’s what I loved to do and it's what I wanted to do as a career. Many people told me I was only looks, but when they would see the knowledge I have in sports, they would be surprised."

Brendan Schaub and Joanna Zanella's marriage issues

Brendan Schaub and Joanna Zanella's marriage hasn't always smooth sailing. In September last year, Schaub opened up about his marriage issues with Zanella.

The former UFC heavyweight said that he encountered problems in his relationship with Zanella, but that their marriage was somehow "saved" due to COVID-19.

And now, from the recent Instagram posts of both Brendan Schaub and Joanna Zanella, it can be deduced that the couple is happily settled.

Brendan Schaub competed in the UFC from 2009 to 2014, amassing a 6-5 record in the promotion. Before crossing paths with Zanella, he was in a relationship with former UFC great Ronda Rousey.

