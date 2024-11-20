"Great News", "Wrestling is loading" - Fans share reactions to Michael Page's decision to embrace Islam

Former Bellator star Michael 'Venom' Page joined the UFC this year. He has often been seen praying in a mosque, but it had not been confirmed that he embraced Islam. Recently, a user shared a post on X, featuring a screenshot of an Instagram story in which Page can be seen posing with an unidentified individual.

In the original story, the user wrote a congratulatory message directed at Page for his decision to embrace Islam.

This post sparked reactions from the MMA community, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts. One fan reacted positively to the news and wrote:

“Great news, may ALLAH makes everything easier for him”

Another joked:

“Well he did say he was going to improve his grappling”

Another fan added:

“Damn welterweight is stacked with Muslims."

Another user stated, presumably in jest, that his wrestling skills are going to improve, saying:

“Wrestling is loading”

Check out more fans reaction below:

Fans react to Michael Page accepting Islam

Michael Page shares his take on potential fight with Sharaputdin Magomedov

Rumors that Michael Page will face rising star Sharaputdin Magomedov in a UFC event in Saudi Arabia have been making the rounds. Page is known for his karate-based style, while Magomedov is known for his striking acumen and knockout power.

In his recent appearance on Red Corner MMA, Page speculated on how this potential match might unfold and predicted that it would mostly be a stand-up battle. He said:

“I honestly believe he’s going to be very confident in his ability to strike. He doesn’t seem amazing on the floor, I’m sure he’s capable…but I agree it’s going to be fireworks up until the fight, and then maybe he might make a few different decisions. But if he doesn’t, perfect, let’s make it a stand-up fight!”

Check out Michael Page's comments below (11:25):

