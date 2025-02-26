"Great performance" - Jonathan Haggerty praises Nabil Anane's title-clinching display ahead of ONE 172 barnburner vs. Superlek

Nabil Anane's emphatic knockout of Nico Carrillo took the martial arts world by surprise, including ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

'The General' watched in awe as the young Thai-Algerian slugger stunned the second-ranked Scotsman in the co-main event of ONE 170 last month to lay his hands on the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Carrillo, of course, was a heavy favorite in that tie. The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy superstar was on a roll of four successive knockouts against Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama and Saemapetch Fairtex.

But all it took was a moment of brilliance by the Team Mehdi Zatout star to end the Scotsman's 15-fight win streak and dash his dreams of fighting divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172.

Looking back on Nabil Anane's merciless finish before the young star runs it back against Superlek in a unification contest inside the Saitama Super Arena, Haggerty told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"I think that was a great performance. I feel like a lot of people had written him off, including Nico. Great performance."

Jake Peacock believes Nabil Anane has evolved since debut defeat to Superlek in 2023

Another British talent who plies his trade in ONE Championship, Jake Peacock, gave the young gun his flowers ahead of his ONE 172 redo against Superlek.

'The One' believes Nabil Anane's performances since suffering an opening-round knockout to 'The Kicking Machine' have been there for all to see.

Above all, he is confident the Team Mehdi Zatout man has all the necessary tools to make this a far more difficult affair for Superlek.

Peacock, who alongside Jonathan Haggerty claimed victories at ONE 171: Qatar last week, shared:

"I rate Nabil. He's awesome. I think he's come a long way since his debut with Superlek. I think he's...he's tough man. He's got a great range of strikes. He's also good on the inside. He knows how to use his range well. I think he's got good fight IQ."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available at watch.onefc.com.

