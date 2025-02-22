WATCH: Champs Joshua Pacio, Jonathan Haggerty headline all the action from an electric ONE 171 card in Qatar

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty handled their business in their respective world title bouts in the headlining fights of ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

In the main event, 'The Passion' met ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion and American rival Jarred Brooks for the third time in their ONE careers to unify the gold. Pacio pulled off the improbable TKO win over 'The Monkey God' by beating him in his own game on the ground.

Meanwhile, 'The General' faced tough opposition in the form of Chinese kickboxing megastar Wei Rui in the co-main event. Though many fans were worried about his chances of retaining, Haggerty proved their doubts to be unfounded with a five-round masterclass to win via unanimous decision.

Check out all the fight highlights from ONE 171 below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Aside from Pacio, six other athletes claimed finishes in their matchups, headlined by Roberto Soldic and Shamil Erdogan's monstrous one-shot knockouts against Dagi Arslanaliev and Aung La N Sang, respectively.

Additionally, English-born Canadian Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock logged his first TKO win under the ONE banner at the expense of Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki.

Five ONE 171 fighters receive a $50,000 performance bonus

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong handed out five $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 171, with Joshua Pacio, Roberto Soldic, and Shamil Erdogan receiving a bonus each.

Women's atomweight MMA menace Ayaka Miura joined the trio in receiving a performance bonus from ONE's big boss after locking in a nasty kneebar of divisional mainstay Ritu Phogat.

Last but certainly not least, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo earned his bonus with a first-round submission of the debuting Nicolas Vigna to open the main card.

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

