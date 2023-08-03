"Great scenes" - Morgan Charriere's emotional reaction to UFC debut selection news wins fans' hearts

Morgan Charriere is one of the biggest rising stars on the mixed martial arts scene in France. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has received a UFC contract ahead of UFC on ESPN 53, which will be headlined by Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac and take place in Paris, France.

The Cage Warriors promotion's official Twitter shared footage of the moment Charriere received the news, captioning the tweet:

"The magical moment @Morgan_Chapa discovered he was a @UFC fighter 🤩"

Check out footage of Morgan Charriere learning that he was signed to the UFC below:

Fans reacted to the news by showing support for Charriere. @JonasRavn5 stated:

"Great scenes. Best of luck to @Morgan_Chapa"

@MartinH_23 asked for similar videos:

"Love to see, more of this content please"

@UtdMikey1 declared Cage Warriors as the best promotion for fighters to receive a UFC contract:

"Exactly why cage warriors is and always will be the best route to the UFC"

@Deanobt shared two Cage Warriors fighters that he believes will be next to join the UFC:

"@EpidemicVucenic and @paulhughesmma can’t be far away"

@FedorKobe expressed his pride in his fellow Frenchman:

"France [French flag] let's go @Morgan_Chapa we will be behind you. Congratulation."

@CageChatMMA claimed:

"The Pirates have arrived in the UFC. 🏴‍☠️"

@Thivan_ believes that this is just the beginning:

"Means more on the way to the UFC 😳 Let's go home it's starting to rain"

@userCPV discussed Charriere's path to the UFC, stating:

"It's great fun. In truth, it's been a long time since we've been following him. He created a small community, he worked hard, he did things well. Hat."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Jonas Ravn @JonasRavn5 @CageWarriors @Morgan_Chapa @ufc @GrahamBoylan @UFCFRA @UFCFightPass @UFCEurope Great scenes. Best of luck to @Morgan_Chapa

marty @MartinH_23 @CageWarriors @Morgan_Chapa @ufc @GrahamBoylan @UFCFRA @UFCFightPass @UFCEurope Love to see, more of this content please

mikey @UtdMikey1 @CageWarriors @Morgan_Chapa @ufc @GrahamBoylan @UFCFRA @UFCFightPass @UFCEurope Exactly why cage warriors is and always will be the best route to the UFC

Dean @Deanobt @CageWarriors @Morgan_Chapa @ufc @GrahamBoylan @UFCFRA @UFCFightPass @UFCEurope @EpidemicVucenic and @paulhughesmma can’t be far away

Kobe Mac Fedor @FedorKobe let’s go @Morgan_Chapa on sera derrière toi. Félicitations. @CageWarriors @Morgan_Chapa @ufc @GrahamBoylan @UFCFRA @UFCFightPass @UFCEurope Francelet’s go @Morgan_Chapa on sera derrière toi. Félicitations.

Thivan🇫🇷🦇 @Thivan_

Rentrons il commence à pleuvoir Ça veut dire plus de en route vers l’UFCRentrons il commence à pleuvoir twitter.com/cagewarriors/s…

ETHAN HUNT @userCPV Ça fait super plaisir. En vrai ça commence à faire pas mal de temps qu'on le suit. Il s'est créé une petite commu, il a charbonné, il a bien fait les choses. Chapeau. twitter.com/CageWarriors/s…

GaryF @Europe_MMA twitter.com/CageWarriors/s… With how awkward I am at reacting to good news I just wouldnt answer the phone to Graham

How has Morgan Charriere performed in his mixed martial arts career?

Morgan Charriere made his professional mixed martial arts debut all the way back in December 2014 at the age of 19. 'The Last Pirate' has compiled a record of 18 wins, nine losses, and one draw.

Charriere has ten victories via knockout, three victories via submission, and five victories via decision. He has never been knocked out, however, he has been submitted once and lost via decision eight times. The newest member of the UFC made his Cage Warriors debut in 2019 and had six wins and three losses in the promotion.

He claimed the Cage Warriors featherweight title with a knockout victory over Perry Goodwin back in 2020. However, Charriere was unable to defend the title as he lost to Jordan Vucenic via split decision in his next bout.