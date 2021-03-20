"Greatest lightweight to ever grace"- Kevin Holland gives his take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement

Kevin Holland has given his take on Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from Mixed Martial Arts. The rising middleweight star felt that it would've been nice to see Khabib go 30-0, even though ending his career with 29 straight wins is an astonishing achievement.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Kevin Holland claimed 'The Eagle' is the greatest to grace the 155-lbs division.

"There's only one Khabib. 29-0, would've been nice to see him go 30 but you know, 29-0. Greatest lightweight of all times, there's no way to deny that. Greatest lightweight to ever grace," Kevin Holland said.

Holland, however, was put in a tough spot when asked about his thoughts on where he would rank Khabib on his all-time great list. Without going into detail, 'Big Mouth' stated that Khabib's undefeated record speaks for itself.

"I don't know, man. It's like you really want to go out undefeated so I'll just leave it at that. The only one to go undefeated, so that's great stuff, you know."

UFC President Dana White confirmed this week that Khabib Nurmagomedov has officially called it a career and won't be returning to the sport. 'The Eagle' also vacated the UFC lightweight title as the announcement was made by White on social media.

Kevin Holland himself is carving his path to greatness

Kevin Holland is currently riding a winning streak of his own. 'Trailblazer' has been unbeaten in his last five UFC fights, all of which were secured within 2020. This weekend at UFC Vegas 22, Holland will aim to extend his winning streak to six fights.

This Saturday at the UFC Apex, Kevin Holland will step into the octagon for his first fight of 2021. The #10 ranked middleweight will welcome the #7 ranked fighter Derek Brunson and Holland seems determined to get his hand raised once again at the Apex.

Brunson, however, is known for playing spoiler in the UFC's middleweight division. And come the weekend, the veteran fighter will aim to do the same by derailing the Kevin Holland hype train. Nevertheless, the upcoming middleweight main event promises to be a fight with huge implications in the 185-lbs division.