"Greatness recognize greatness" - Demetrious Johnson's detailed breakdown of Tawanchai has fans in utter amazement

Former ONE flyweight MMA world champion and now-retired MMA great Demetrious Johnson deeply respects his peers in ONE Championship, especially ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a clip of 'Mighty Mouse' reacting to Tawanchai setting up ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for a massive elbow strike during the former's defense of the gold in December 2023 on Instagram.

Check out the video below:

Fans appreciated Johnson's detailed dissection of the entire sequence and gave him and the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product their flowers in the comments section, writing:

"Greatness recognises greatness 🔥🐐"

"You know it's real when DJ starts making Muay Thai noises 😂"

"DJ's innate nerdiness is probably one of the main reasons for his technical excellence."

"Tawanchai is out of this world."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Tawanchai retained the gold over Superbon via majority decision in the clip that Johnson broke down. The 25-year-old again dashed Superbon's hopes of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion in their featherweight Muay Thai world title rematch this past January by handing him a TKO defeat.

Now, he will look to accomplish what Superbon could not by defeating Masaaki Noiri over the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Tawanchai receives high praise from Masaaki Noiri

Though he will be dueling Tawanchai for the right to face Superbon in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship unification bout at a later date, Masaaki Noiri gave his ONE 172 opponent his just dues.

At the recent ONE 172 press conference, the Team Vasileus product said:

"He's an incredibly strong fighter who can do everything - both punches and kicks. He's truly one of the best."

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, will host ONE 172. Tickets are available via EPlus.

