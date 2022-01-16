"He cowered out of the brawl" - Greg Hardy believes Tai Tuivasa beat him because of a lucky punch

Tai Tuivasa needed just 67 seconds to dispatch Greg Hardy in their heated heavyweight showdown at UFC 264.

Tuivasa, who was heavily rocked in the bout, regained his footing before delivering a perfect two-punch counter to shut down his opponent. However, it appears 'The Prince of War' does not seem hugely convinced by Tuivasa's swift victory.

During a recent appearance on Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Hardy undermined Tuivasa's win by claiming that his opponent only emerged victorious because of one lucky punch. Here's what Hardy said:

"I made a mistake and me being the guy I am, I owned up to my mistake. Losses are losses. He won so kudos to you bro. He gets on there and he's like, 'I'm not a woman, I beat him down, it was an easy fight'. That's not realistic, buddy. You hype me up. I got caught up in the hype, of course, I should have never tried to meet him in the middle and I should have fought my fight. But he cowered out of the brawl that we agreed upon and started throwing, you know, little girl haymakers from the back. And then luckily, lands one because I idiotically just stood up and didn't know where I was. I didn't get punched, I didn't get rocked, I just stood up on some stupid crap. Some young man stuff. I hate that kind of stuff. I call it what it is. You won, take your win. Don't hype it up like you came in and killed me because you got exposed a little bit. He's got a weak chin."

Catch Greg Hardy's full interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View in the video below:

Greg Hardy out of UFC 270 after suffering finger injury

Greg Hardy (7-4), who was set to take on Sergey Spivak at UFC 270, has pulled out of the fight. Taking to Instagram, the former NFL defensive end confirmed that he suffered a gruesome finger injury that will keep him out of the octagon for some time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Greg Hardy was originally set to face vaunted submission master Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 270. After Oleinik pulled out of the bout, Sergey Spivak stepped in on short notice on Thursday. As of now, a timetable for Hardy’s return to the cage is unknown.

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by John Cunningham