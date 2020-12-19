UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy thinks that Stipe Miocic will beat Francis Ngannou for the second time.

Ngannou has been at the front of the queue to challenge Miocic for a long time now, and UFC is targeting to schedule their rematch in March. The two Heavyweights first locked horns in 2018 in which Miocic comfortably defeated 'The Predator'.

Ngannou has wreaked havoc in the Heavyweight division since then, taking out some of the biggest names without having to sweat.

Greg Hardy thinks Stipe Miocic's 'tricks' will help him against Francis Ngannou

Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, Greg Hardy weighed in on who he thinks will walk out as a champion when Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou compete in a rematch. Hardy stated that Miocic, being the veteran of the sport, will beat Ngannou, considering he has all the tricks to stop the Predator.

"I am a big (Francis) Ngannou fan, and I do love Stipe (Miocic), but I think Stipe is going to take this one. Ngannou has been working a lot... I've seen him making a lot of improvements, man. But, the old champ has all the tricks, and that always gives me the most fits, going up against the veterans with all the tricks and all the pop-up shots... It's more efficient and effective than people would think," said Hardy.

Hardy also talked about his aspirations of fighting former UFC Light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones. The former footballer assumed that he would have to drop down to Light heavyweight division to fight him, but now that Jones is set to move up one weight class, things have only gotten easier for him.

"I thought I was gonna have to lose about 60 pounds to go down to him (Jon Jones) eventually once I knocked out everybody up here, but basically everything is working out for me, and all I have to do is keep getting better, keep taking out people and developing my skills, and eventually we are going to run into each other because there are not many heavyweights on the rise right now."

Greg Hardy is on a two-fight win streak and his claim of knocking out everybody in the Heavyweight division will only solidify if he manages to beat Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17.

Tybura - unbeaten in his last three fights - holds notable victories over veterans like Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell.

Do you agree with Greg Hardy's verdict? Let us know in the comments section below!