Greg Hardy vs Maurice Greene set to take place on UFC October 31 event

This Saturday night at UFC 252 the company might lose at least one heavyweight or possibly even both. But UFC is ready to push two more heavyweights on the outside looking in at the rankings. Former NFL All-Pro, Greg Hardy on Halloween Night, October 31st meets a hungry Maurice Greene, who is looking to take the next step. The card presently does not have a venue.

However if Dana White is to be believed that Abu Dhabi will see an extension in cards, the event is likely to happen there.

It was first MMA Junkie to get the word out and then followed by MMA Fighting. As it sits right now there is only Hardy vs Greene and the fight between Dustin Jacoby and Justin Ledet.

The Fight Night card will be a first for the UFC. They have never put on a card on the holiday. Perhaps, some fighters might get into the spirit and do their cage walks in costumes.

Greg Hardy, who started red hot not going more than 1:36 in an opening round in his first three fights, has seen some trouble recently. He fought to a no-contest against Ben Sosoli, thanks to Din Thomas giving him his inhaler between rounds.

Greg Hardy then followed that up with a loss to Alexander Volkov which was his first true test. Then at UFC 249, Greg Hardy once again went to the scorecards picking up a unanimous decision win over Yorgan De Castro. So "The Prince Of War" will be looking to pick up his sixth KO finish.

And although Maurice Greene is unranked as well, it'll be a big test for him. "The Crochet Boss" has recently been called out by a couple of fighters. The Jackson Wink talent throws heavy hands and doesn't take a step backwards, even though he has five submissions and two Knockout wins.