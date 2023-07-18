"Grow a pair" - Anthony Joshua condemned for failing to take 'constructive criticism'

Carl Froch has slammed Anthony Joshua for being sensitive.

'AJ' has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April. That was an important win for the former two-time champion, as he snapped a two-fight losing streak. Following that victory, Joshua was heavily criticized for his performance.

Now, just a few months later, he's slated to return for a rematch against Dillian Whyte in September. In their previous matchup in December 2015, Joshua scored a highlight-reel knockout win. Eight years later, he's looking to do the same.

Nonetheless, ahead of his return, Carl Froch has taken aim at the former champion. It's worth noting that for the majority of his career, Anthony Joshua has had a rocky relationship with the media. Things were made worse, as he slammed them in a post-fight interview after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, the former champion took aim at Joshua for his sensitivity. In the interview, Froch stated:

“Why's he being so sensitive? If somebody's got a bit of constructive criticism, he should take that - especially somebody who's recently been inducted into the Hall of Fame… He needs to grow up a little bit and grow a pair.”

Anthony Joshua focused solely on Dillian Whyte for return

Anthony Joshua isn't worrying about Deontay Wilder ahead of his return.

While 'AJ' recently booked his rematch with Dillian Whyte, it's well-known that he had another fight in the works. That fight is a long-awaited showdown with 'The Bronze Bomber', who is coming off a win over Robert Helenius last Fall.

As of now, the two are targeting a clash in Saudi Arabia in December. While the deal isn't entirely done, Eddie Hearn has hinted such. The promoter stated that the only thing standing in the fight happening, as of now, is just Dillian Whyte.

Despite that, Anthony Joshua isn't thinking about a fight with Deontay Wilder. When asked about the fight in a recent press conference, he responded:

“Forget Wilder and them. That’s been going through my head for so many years now. I’ve seen the shenanigans in the heavyweight division. I’ll be for real. You’ve seen [lineal/WBC heavyweight champion Tyson] Fury saying he was training for Usyk. Sugar Hill [Steward] came out and said, ‘Nah, I’m not training him.’ You can see all the lies going on. I don’t waste my time with time wasters."