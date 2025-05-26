"GTA 6 DUSTIN POIRIER" - Fans react as 'The Diamond' shares snap form his last training camp

Dustin Poirier's recent picture from his training camp has caught the attention of MMA fans across the world. Many expressed their admiration for Poirier, as he gears up for his last octagon outing.

Ad

Poirier is set to challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 318. The trilogy bout will take place on July 19 in front of his home audience at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, marking 'The Diamond's final mixed martial arts appearance.

The former interim lightweight champion recently thanked a clothing company called, 'Take Life Further' on Instagram after wearing their outfit in his last training camp. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

''Huge thanks to @tlfapparel for the support in my last training camp''

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans soon rushed to comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''GTA 6 DUSTIN POIRIER''

Another stated:

''Let’s go, can’t wait to see you do work in norlans''

Other fans wrote:

''Thanks for inspiring me to chase my dream. First fight… July 19th''

''LETS GOOO! BMF ! Bring it home champ''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

In their first meeting at UFC 143 in 2012, Poirier secured an opening round sumission win over Holloway. The 36-year-old became the interim champion in their rematch at UFC 236 in 2019, defeating 'Blessed' via unanimous decision.

Ad

However, Poirier couldn't claim the undisputed UFC gold after failing thrice in his lightweight title bids. In his recent octagon outing at UFC 302, the Louisiana native challenged his former opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makhachev but suffered from a fifth round submission defeat.

As for Holloway, he captured the BMF title by delivering a devastating knockout finish against Justin Gaethje at the historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event last year.

Mike Brown promises Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 to be an entertaining matchup

Dustin Poirier will be aiming to retire as the BMF champion when he faces Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 318 next month.

Ad

Ahead of their highly anticipated contest, Poirier's coach Mike Brown spoke to MMA Fighting and expressed his thoughts, saying:

''Yeah, storybook ending, man. What a hell of a career this guy had. And no place better to do it than his hometown or his home state, Louisiana, you know, against a reputable monster world champ, you know, Max Holloway. They have done it a couple of times, but this one’s for the BMF belt, which is kind of cool. It will be a big show, big production, and you know, as always, you know fight of the year guaranteed.''

Ad

Check out Mike Brown's comments below (2:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.