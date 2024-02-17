Guaranteed minimum purses and bonuses list for UFC 298 reveals ex-champion likely to make less than Mackenzie Dern if they both lose

Recently released salary figures reveal that a highly decorated former UFC champion is set to make less money than women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern if they both lose at the upcoming UFC 298.

Earlier today, sports journalist Manouk Akopyan took to social media to post the guaranteed minimum fight purses and bonuses for fighters stepping up this weekend. Per the report, Henry Cejudo's show-up purse is $150,000, while Dern will earn a minimum of $200,000 for her bout.

This is a surprising revelation since 'Triple C' is one of the most accomplished athletes on the promotion's roster, having claimed two-division champion glory in the organization and an Olympic wrestling gold in 2008.

Cejudo, however, will earn $300,000 if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili, eclipsing Dern's total payout of $300,000 she'll take home if she triumphs against Amanda Lemos.

According to the post, the event headliner Alexander Volkanovski is set to bag a minimum of $750,00 for his fight against Ilia Topuria, while 'El Matador' will take home $350,000.

Their total payouts could be substantially higher after the pay-per-view points are factored in.

UFC 298 will unfold later this evening at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Fight fans in the US can get the pay-per-view on ESPN +, while fans in the UK can tune in on TNT Sports Box Office. The event can also be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass.

High stakes for Henry Cejudo at UFC 298

Henry Cejudo has put up lofty goals for himself, and it all depends on how UFC 298 plays out. 'Triple C' is hoping for a bantamweight title shot with a win this weekend and, thereafter, plans to take a crack at the 145-pound belt.

Speaking about his future goals during a media interaction in the lead-up to UFC 298, Cejudo said:

"The goal is still 145 pounds. I've already defended my 135 pound weight. Yeah, I lost my last fight through a split decision, but I'm not wavering from the goal of going up. I just feel like a win over Merab and then get the winner out of [Marlon] 'Chito' [Vera] and Sean [O'Malley], and then I want Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] or whoever has that belt at 145 pounds."

Furthermore, the 37-year-old doubled down, hinting that he would hang up his gloves if he fails to return to the win column on Saturday:

"To top all that off, this is all or nothing. I sat with the team and was like, 'hey, guys, it's either gold or bust.' I either win it all, or I'm not going to have it at all, and I'm out, I'm done."

