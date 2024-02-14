UFC 298: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and more - US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, India

The MMA leader hosts their first domestic pay-per-view event of 2024, UFC 298, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this Saturday and boasts an exciting main card.

The event will be one MMA fans are accustomed to as the pay-per-view kicks off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in North America, 3 am GMT in the U.K., 5 am SAST for fans in South Africa, 2 pm AEDT in Australia, and 4 pm NZDT for fans in New Zealand. There are five bouts scheduled for the main card, with only one being contested as a five-round bout.

UFC 298 will be headlined by the highly anticipated featherweight title clash between surging contender Ilia Topuria and champion Alexander Volkanovski. There has been plenty of intrigue surrounding the event as the top-ranked bantamweights Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo and top-ranked middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are also scheduled to compete on the main card.

The event will also feature the return of Ian Garry, who has become a polarizing figure in the MMA community, and will settle the score with Geoff Neal, which has become a rivalry that stemmed from social media. Both welterweights will look to ascend the welterweight rankings and put themselves in a position to close in on a title shot.

UFC 298 main card bouts [Image courtesy: @APMMA_net - X]

The UFC has been known for having a quick pace to their broadcast, so fans shouldn't expect a lot of filler time from one fight to the next. With that being said, fans can expect the main event fighters to make their walkouts to the octagon at approximately 12:30 am ET, depending on the duration of the previous bouts and the pay-per-view lasting a little over three hours.

Last month, Frankie Edgar was announced as the first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame class, so it will be interesting to see whether the promotion has another Hall of Fame inductee announcement in store for the UFC 298 broadcast. Dana White has already confirmed that there will be an announcement made as he will reveal the UFC 300 main event during his post-event press conference.