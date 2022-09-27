Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

A bantamweight clash between Guido Cannetti and Randy Costa is set to take place this weekend as part of the upcoming UFC Fight Night 211. Before they clash in the octagon, let's take a look at the height, weight, reach, and record of the two fighters.

Hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, Guido Cannetti stands at 5 feet 6 inches in height. Weighing in at the usual non-championship bantamweight limit of 136lbs, the southpaw holds a reach of 68 inches.

Starting his pro-MMA journey all the way back in 2007, the South American's record comprises 9 wins against 6 losses. His UFC record is a modest 3-5.

American Randy Costa, on the other hand, stands at 5 feet 9 inches in height. Costa will also likely weigh in under 136lbs and holds a significant reach advantage over his opponent at 73 inches.

Despite Costa starting most fights in an orthodox stance, he is known to frequently switch between the southpaw and orthodox stances during fights.

Watch Randy Costa's highlights below:

The 28-year-old's pro-MMA record currently stands at 6-3. Interestingly, all his losses have come from his fights in the Dana White-run fight promotion. His UFC record stands at 2 wins against 3 losses.

'Ninja' will be coming into the October 1 Fight Night fresh from his win over Kris Moutinho at UFC Fight Night 203. Costa, on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight skid.

Watch Guido Cannetti TKO Kris Mountinho below:

Randy Costa says that he is going to knock out Guido Cannetti in their upcoming UFC fight

In a recent interview with James Lynch, bantamweight fighter Randy Costa said that he was looking forward to knocking out Guido Cannetti at the October 1 Fight Night event.

Costa told Lynch that even though the Argentine was a tough opponent and someone he respected, he was going to get the win at the event. However, he acknowledged that he is aware of 'Ninja's knockout power:

"I'm going to knock him the f**k out, James, that's all there is to it..."

He added:

"He's a tough dude. I mean, he's in the UFC. He is coming off a knockout [win]... He has fought a lot of good guys, he was in The Ultimate Fighter. I mean, I have respect for him, he is good. He goes there to fight, and that's what I'm going to go and f*****g do and I'm going to knock him out... He [Cannetti] throws bombs, I definitely have to be worried of it... But I'm going to be first and I'm going to be better."

Watch Randy Costa talk about his upcoming fight with Guido Canetti below:

