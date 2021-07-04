5 best southpaws in the UFC today

Southpaw fighters have a certain mystique about them which makes orthodox fighters always cautious of them. Typically, left-handed people tend to be southpaws, and since around 10% of people are left-handed, southpaws are quite uncommon to come across.

While most fighters spar with orthodox partners, southpaws suddenly change the dynamic during a fight. It should also be noted that while most southpaws are left-handed, some right-handed fighters also choose to switch things up. On that note, let's list down the five best southpaw fighters in the UFC today.

#5 - Israel Adesanya

Boxers typically stick to the stance they have learned their craft in since their formative years. However, kickboxers are often comfortable switching their stances to unsettle their opponents. Israel Adesanya has sneaked his way into the list of the five best UFC southpaws because he is an excellent striker from an unorthodox position, despite being an orthodox fighter.

In many of his fights in the UFC, Israel Adesanya has showcased striking from a southpaw stance. He was constantly switching into a southpaw stance during his fight against former UFC champion, and his idol, Anderson Silva, at UFC 234.

Fighting in an orthodox stance, he uses his right leg to kick his opponents quite frequently, which allows him to seamlessly switch to southpaw. In many of his fights, the UFC middleweight champion has dealt significant damage from a southpaw stance.

Israel Adesanya revealed his tendency to fight in the southpaw and switch stances to suit the situation on social media. Speaking about a particular bout from 2016, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

"Yes I'm southpaw and yes my opponent is circling the correct way in accordance with normal conventions when fighting a southpaw, he circles out and I cut off the cage but wait! As I move to the right I turn conventional its subtle and its intended to be. Like every aspect of my game the subtle step I use that turns me orthodox I practice & drill everyday! Now has my opponent processed the switch? He continues to circle left but I've switched right handed, now he's circling into my powerside, has my opponent processed this?"

