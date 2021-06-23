How many UFC fighters has Nate Diaz hit with a Stockton Slap?

The Diaz name has become synonymous with the iconic Stockton Slap. Both Nick and Nate Diaz used the technique multiple times throughout their careers. Nate, in particular, gave combat fans some of the most iconic moments of all time.

The technique is exactly what it sounds like, an open-palmed slap to the face. It rarely causes too much physical damage, but that is not the intent of a Stockton Slap. Instead, it is a technique used to humiliate one's opponent. We often see it followed by the classic Diaz point and laugh.

But how many times has Nate Diaz pulled off this iconic strike? In the following article, we will go over some of the most notable times that Nate Diaz slapped his opponents in the middle of a fight.

Nate Diaz vs. Michael Johnson

When Nate Diaz faced off against Michael Johnson, few gave him a chance. However, 'The Stockton Slugger' came out and delivered a striking clinic. Not only did he light up Michael Johnson, who was considered one of the best strikers in the division at the time, but he also began taunting him.

The reason for the taunts? Multiple Stockton Slaps, of course. Diaz mixed them into his combinations, essentially adding insult to injury at the end of each exchange. The disrespect shown by Diaz appeared to enrage Johnson, which only made him more susceptible to the strike. The fight ended with one clear victor, Stockton's finest.

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

One lesser-known example of Nate Diaz employing the Stockton Slap came against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Diaz had been inactive since 2016, when he picked up a decision loss to Conor McGregor. Coming back in 2019, Diaz was matched up against a fellow fan favorite in Pettis.

The fight was a back-and-forth war, with both men dominating at various stages. Diaz utilized the clinch with great success, landing a multitude of different strikes when Pettis' back was forced against the cage. One such strike was the iconic slap, thrown in combination after landing two hard knees.

Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor's two fights created some of the most memorable moments in UFC history. While both fights were vastly different, there was one common denominator: the Stockton Slap.

Nate Diaz continually used the slap against McGregor. While the Irishman had repeatedly verbally attacked Diaz during the buildup to both fights, Nate more than made up for it in the ring. You can see the classic Diaz slap, point and laugh below.

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz's most recent fight came against top-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards. In all honesty, it was one of Diaz's most convincing losses to date as Edwards dominated the first four rounds.

However, the fifth round was another story. Diaz rocked Edwards and came incredibly close to putting him away. The technique that 'The Stockton Slugger' used to stun Edwards when replayed in slow motion is vintage Nate Diaz.

He lands a quick lead hand open-palmed slap on the side of Edwards' face. This strike discombobulated Edwards long enough for Diaz to throw a rear straight that appeared to have Edwards out on his feet. Rather than rush in and finish the fight, Diaz took the time to point and laugh. Never change, Nate Diaz.

