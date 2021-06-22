How much did Nate Diaz get paid to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 263?

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards made history at UFC 263 by being the first ever non-main event and non-title five-round fight.

The fight purses that both men received for being part of such a historic event have now been released.

According to MMA journalist Trent Reinsmith, Diaz received $250,000 for his part in the five-round war.

In comparison, Edwards took home considerably less, amounting to $110,000.

Nate Diaz - $250K

Leon Edwards - $110K



It's somewhat unsurprising that Diaz was granted a higher pay check due to the star power he possesses.

Reinsmith also noted that this is Leon Edwards' first fight purse that has been disclosed since 2015 when he was defeated by Kamaru Usman.

Edwards received $15,000 for that fight whilst Usman received $12,000, plus the same again for the victory.

Does Leon Edwards deserve a UFC title shot next?

Leon Edwards' success in the UFC was clear to see, just from his rise in his pay alone. However, the Team Renegade standout is still being overlooked for a title shot.

In his last ten fights, Edwards has nine wins and one no contest. He has defeated the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.

Despite this incredible record, Dana White has promised Colby Covington the next shot at the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

This is despite Usman knocking Covington out in 2019. Since then, Covington has only fought once, defeating former champion Tyron Woodley, who has since been cut from the UFC.

Leon Edwards may be able to lobby for a fight against the winner of the Covington vs. Usman rematch if he waits for their fight to play out.

However, his fellow welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson are set to face off on July 10 at UFC 264. An emphatic win for either man could see them leapfrog Edwards.

Taking a fight with Jorge Masvidal may be the safer option for Edwards. Masvidal has similar star power to that of Nate Diaz, meaning that Edwards would stand to make another good-sized fight purse.

A win over Masvidal would also undeniably secure the next UFC title shot for Edwards, considering 'Gamebred's last fight was against Usman.

