"We'll meet in the center of the cage and just throw down" - Dan Hooker wants to fight Nate Diaz next

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker is keen to get back into the octagon. having not fought since January.

The New Zealander already has one potential opponent in mind, Stockton's Nate Diaz.

Diaz recently fought at UFC 263, where he fell to a decision loss to Leon Edwards. However, he has already stated that he wishes to compete again in three to four months time. Hooker has been quick to respond on social media to Diaz's words.

Dan Hooker goes into detail about a potential Diaz fight

Dan Hooker recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko. When asked what makes a fight against Nate Diaz so intriguing for him, Hooker replied-

"It's just an exciting fight. That's a guy people want to see and I think he knows what kind of fight that I'll bring to the table. I'm gonna come out there and- he knows the kinda fight I'm going to bring to the table. I'm one of the guys that would definitely do that fight justice. We'll meet in the center of the cage and just throw down. May the best man win." Dan Hooker said.

Dan Hooker also revealed that he now has a set date for when he wishes to compete next.

He stated that he attempted to get onto the UFC 263 card, which featured his team-mates Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell. However, the UFC were unable to find him any suitable opponents.

"I've set a date," states Hooker. "So I've talked with the UFC. I tried to get on that card (UFC 263), you know, I tried to throw my name in the hat the moment I knew about that card. They told me no one was free, they told me no one was unmatched. So I came back with this date, September fifth."

Hooker says his ideal return date is now September 5. UFC 266 is the event set for that date. The pay-per-view will feature a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixiera.

The card is also expected to have his training partner and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defending his belt against Brian Ortega.

"Volkanovski-Ortega's on that card," said Hooker. "So my team will be ready to go again. So I've set a date. So that's my date. He said he (Nate Diaz) wants to go in three or four months. Well that is three months. If he wants it we can get it. I'm not waiting around for anyone." Dan Hooker said.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Harvey Leonard