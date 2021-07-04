UFC middleweight Phil Hawes predicts outcome of Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2; talks about how to beat Stylebender [Exclusive]

Phil Hawes is riding a four-fight win streak going into his July 17 middleweight bout against Deron Winn. The unranked middleweight contender recently revealed that he is eyeing a title shot in case of a victory against Winn.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Phil Hawes revealed that he recently became aware of his Nigerian origin. Hawes went on to suggest a matchup against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who also has roots in Nigeria. Speaking of a potential matchup to determine the 'King of Nigeria', Phil Hawes told John Hyon Ko:

"Let's stop playing games here, you know what I mean. I just learned I'm from Nigeria. He's (Israel Adesanya) from Nigeria. I think we gotta figure out who's the king of Nigeria. You know what I mean. Let's bring the title fight to Africa. Yeah, let's stop sacrificing these guys, putting them in there, brain cells. Hey, just step away from the belt and let's get this going. Let me get the title."

While discussing a potential bout against Israel Adesanya, Phil Hawes also weighed in on his most recent title defense against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. While Hawes lauded Adesanya as a special fighter, he also claimed to have the keys to a victory against 'Izzy'.

According to Phil Hawes, it is imperative to engage in all dimensions of MMA to ensure a victory against the 'Last Stylebender'. Ready to go up against Adesanya, the Contender series graduate further told John Hyon Ko:

"Man I was there and thought he did what he was gonna do, you know. I think he's special. He's good. He's really freaking good. And that's what makes me know I'm gonna beat him. Cause I know how good he is and I know like you can't just take him down. You can't just strike with him. You have to do everything. You have to do MMA. That's why I know I have the keys to beat him because I know how tough he is. That inspired me. After his performance I went and ran right after. I'm so pumped up and so ready to be here. I'm in my prime, I'm ready to go."

Phil Hawes predicts how the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will play out

While Phil Hawes might have his own aspirations, Israel Adesanya is most likely facing Robert Whittaker in his next title defense. Adesnaya previously defeated Whittaker via second-round TKO in a title unification bout in the main event of UFC 243.

Israel Adesanya put on a stunning display to beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 #UFCMelbourne #ufc243 https://t.co/YWYnQZXi2H pic.twitter.com/H2toOc7Q1F — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 6, 2019

According to Phil Hawes, Whittaker needs a multi-dimensional approach if he is seeking a victory against Adesnaya in the second outing. When asked if he expected anything different from the rubber matchup, Phil Hawes revealed he did not:

"I don’t think Robert Whittaker even wrestles a little bit. I mean you gotta fake some takedowns, you gotta get him thinking, you can’t just go out there with a single approach and think you’re going to beat Izzy, it’s not going to work you know? But I wish him the best but I think I’m going to be the one to defeat- I know I’m going to be the one to beat Izzy in Africa."

Edited by Jack Cunningham