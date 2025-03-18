Gunnar Nelson details game plan for UFC London return against Kevin Holland: "He's dangerous everywhere"

Gunnar Nelson has remained inactive from mixed martial arts for two years as he last competed at UFC 286 in March 2023 when he defeated Bryan Barberena via first-round submission. The welterweight contender is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend as he faces Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night 255.

He recently revealed his game plan as he prepares for the upcoming matchup against 'The Trailblazer', who is on a two-fight losing skid. On being asked for his thoughts on the matchup during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Gunni' responded:

"I like it. Kevin is a popular fighter. He's a fun fighter, as well. I like to watch him fight. He's creative, he does everything. He's dangerous everywhere. He knows his way around the ground as well. He's good. He's fun. He's exciting."

On being asked if he would look to exploit Holland's ground game, Nelson stated:

"I'll try to exploit everything I can, but definitely. You've watched my fights and you've known me for some time. It's no secret what I try to do in my fights."

Check out Gunnar Nelson's comments on his upcoming matchup with Kevin Holland below:

Nelson is known as a grappling specialist as he is a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He holds the record for most submissions in welterweight history with seven. Overall, 'Gunni' has eight submission finishes in the UFC, which is tied for the seventh-most in promotional history.

Gunnar Nelson reveals when he last trained with Conor McGregor

Gunnar Nelson is a long-time friend and training partner of Conor McGregor as both fighters train at Straight Blast Gym Ireland. While 'The Notorious' has been inactive for nearly four years, he has remained in the spotlight due to his business and social ventures.

'Gunni' discussed training with the former UFC double champion during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"I haven't trained with Conor for a long, long time. We keep in touch, sometimes, on Instagram and stuff like that and yeah, but I haven't met him in a good while. Years."

Check out Gunnar Nelson's comments on training with Conor McGregor below:

Nelson added that they have not trained because both are busy with their ventures. While McGregor nearly made his return at UFC 303 last June and has since shared that he plans to fight again at some point, a timeline for his comeback remains unclear.

