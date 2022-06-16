Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Guram Kutateladze will face Damir Ismagulov at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett this weekend. The Georgian stands at 180cm, which is slightly taller than Ismagulov, who is 178cm tall.

Both fighters compete in the UFC lightweight division, but Kutateladze last weighed in 0.5 pounds heavier than Ismagulov, stepping on the scales at 156 pounds. This is a very small difference, meaning it's unlikely to have an impact on the fight should the pair wiegh-in at those weights this Friday.

However, Ismagulov has a sizable advantage when comparing reach, with the Russian's reach measuring in at 188cm. Kutateladze's reach is considerably smaller at 183cm.

The Russian also has a lot more experience in the UFC, with Kutateladze stepping into the octagon for just his second time. Ismagulov has a UFC record of four wins and zero losses.

The Georgian is also undefeated in the organization, beating Mateusz Gamrot on his debut.

Guram Kutateladze has only lost twice in his professional MMA career and has a record of 12 wins and two losses. The 'Georgian Viking' is also the only man to beat Mateusz Gamrot in MMA.

Kutateladze hasn't fought since October 2020, so Ismagulov is also coming into this bout as the more active man The 31-year-old beat Rafael Alves at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in his latest outing.

This looks to be an intriguing matchup and will surely compliment an already stacked UFC Fight Night card this weekend.

How old was Guram Kutateladze when he made his professional MMA debut?

Shockingly, Guram Kutateladze was just nine years old when making his professional MMA debut in Moscow, Russia. Kutateladze competed under full professional MMA rules while competing at the World Absolute Fighting Championship gala in Russia.

The Georgian lost his bout via submission and is said to have injured his arm due to the armbar. The gala was seen as controversial, as it was the last-time children would be allowed to compete under the professional MMA rules in Russia.

Since this controversial and seemingly unrecognized bout, Kutateladze has gone on to have a successful professional MMA career. The 30-year-old is currently 12-2 and will make his second UFC appearance this weekend.

The Georgian had previously fought in smaller organizations, including M-1, IRFA, Brave CF and Superior Challenge.

