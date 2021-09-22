"He proved it with his performances" - Khabib Nurmagomedov names the fighter who 'deserves to be' at the top of the UFC lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown his support for his compatriot and current lightweight fighter Damir Ismagulov.

Ismagulov has to be considered as one of the unluckiest fighters in the UFC. Just as he was on the brink of entering the 155-pound rankings in the world's biggest MMA promotion, he suffered various injuries. He ended up not having a single fight in 2020.

In a recent Instagram post on the UFC Russia page, a video of Ismagulov talking about those ranked higher than him in his division was shared.

"Damir Ismagulov criticized fighters at the top of the lightweight division. On October 30 at UFC 267, Damir will split the octagon with Magomed Mustafaev," the post's caption read.

Russian MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his agreement with Ismagulov's opinion with a comment on the post.

"Damir definitely deserves to be in the top, he proved it with his performances."

Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the UFC Russia post about Damir Ismagulov's recent comments

Ismagulov holds a 20-1 record. He returned to the octagon after more than 20 months away in May this year. He beat Rafael Alves via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt.

Ismagulov will be determined to continue his climb when he's next in action. He's set to face Magomed Mustafaev at UFC 267.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in attendance at UFC 267 to help training partner Islam Makhachev

The longest reigning UFC lightweight champion ever is now a candidate to become Coach of the Year. He'll be back in the corner at UFC 267 to accompany Islam Makhachev to the octagon for his fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

Khabib and Makhachev are training partners at the American Kickboxing Academy, led by head coach Javier Mendez.

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov already holds a 7-0 record as a coach this year in the UFC and Bellator.

The UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi will be high on Russian presence. Former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and light heavyweight star Magomed Ankalaev will be joining Ismagulov and Makhachev on the card.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard