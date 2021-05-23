Who won the UFC fight last night? (22 May 2021)?

The recently concluded UFC Vegas 27 card featured some exciting fights and power-packed performances by the fighters. The card's main attraction was its headlining fight between bantamweight knockout artists Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font. This was a battle between two great athletes in their prime.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 27 featured a crucial women's strawweight encounter between highly rated prospect Yan Xiaonan and former champ Carla Esparza. The winner of the fight would inch closer to a title shot in the UFC's strawweight division.

Another notable clash featured on the card was a middleweight encounter between top-contender Jack Hermansson and surging prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. This was Hermansson's chance to prove that he still belongs at the highest level while Shahbazyan could establish himself as a legitimate threat in the UFC's middleweight division.

Rob Font put up an absolute striking masterclass in the main event to pick up a lopsided unanimous decision win against Cody Garbrandt. Font was very successful with the jab and never allowed Garbrandt to mount any real offense during the fight. Font outstruck his opponent over five rounds to pick up a comfortable win at the end.

While many fans expected Xiaonan to run over Esparza, there was a massive upset in store in the co-headliner of UFC Vegas 27. Carla Esparza completely dominated her Chinese counterpart to pick up a second-round TKO win. Esparza is now one step closer to a rematch against Rose Namajunas, the woman she beat to become the first strawweight champ in UFC history.

In other main card fights, Jared Vanderaa decisioned Justin Tafa after three rounds of back-and-forth action in the UFC's heavyweight division.

Norma Dumont edged Felicia Spencer to a decision win in their women's featherweight clash.

Ricardo Ramos picked up a big unanimous decision win against Bill Algeo by landing an incredible eight takedowns during the featherweight contest.

In the main card opening bout, Jack Hermansson picked up a big decision win against up-and-comer Edmen Shahabzyan. Hermansson made his experience and his superior wrestling count by taking his opponent down thrice and vastly outlanding him in terms of total strikes.

Check out all the results from UFC Vegas 27 below:

Main card results

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt — Font def. Garbrandt via unanimous decision

Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza — Esparza def. Xiaonan via TKO [2:58 of Round 2]

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa — Vanderaa def. Tafa via unanimous decision

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana — Viana def. Spencer via split decision

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo — Ramos def. Algeo via unanimous decision

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan — Hermansson def. Shahbazyan via unanimous decision

Preliminary card results

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett — Rothwell def. Barnett via submission [2:07 of Round 2]

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva — McGee def. Silva via unanimous decision

Victor Rodriguez vs. Bruno Silva — Silva def. Rodriguez via TKO [1:00 of Round 1]

Josh Culibao vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — Culibao def. Shayilan via unanimous decision

David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos — Dvorak def. Ronderos via submission [2:18 of Round 1]

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov — Ismagulov def. Alves by unanimous decision