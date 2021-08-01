Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov improves to 7-0 in 2021 with hat trick of wins at Bellator 263

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov improved to 7-0 in 2021 with three impressive wins at Bellator 263.

Three fighters from his team – namely Gadzhi Rabadanov, Islam Mamedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov – emerged victorious at tonight’s Bellator 263 event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was 3-0 as a coach tonight at #Bellator263. Coach of the Year candidate in 2021, for sure. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 1, 2021

Gadzhi Rabadanov defeated Daniel Carey via first-round KO in a 150-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 263. Also on the card was Islam Mamedov, who beat Brent Primus via split decision in a lightweight bout. Following this fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, bested Manny Muro via first-round TKO in a lightweight bout.

Prior to this, Khabib Nurmagomedov was 4-0 as a coach.

Khabib’s cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, defeated Sergey Morozov via second-round submission in a bantamweight bout at UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny in January 2021. Additionally, Khabib’s childhood friend and longtime training partner, Islam Makhachev, beat Drew Dober via third-round submission at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Jared Gooden at UFC 260 in March 2021. Furthermore, Islam Makhachev picked up yet another win this year, beating Thiago Moises via fourth-round submission at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises in July 2021.

Coach @TeamKhabib is having an incredible year so far! 🦅#UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/MbLWOso2RG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 18, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov is willing to help his teammates but won’t assume a full-time coaching role

Despite his success as a coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov has clarified that he isn’t looking to take on a position as a full-time professional coach. During an interview with RT Sport MMA earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated:

“I don’t plan to be a professional coach. But when my brothers fight, since I have a lot of experience in the octagon, I can give good advice; especially when it’s guys that you grew up with and know well. You know their strengths and weaknesses, how they match up against their opponent – I’ll be doing that in the future. But to go to a gym… I don’t think it’d be right for me to be just a coach. I can do so much more. So, I don’t plan on doing that.” (*Video and translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. Khabib’s mother subsequently asked him not to continue his MMA career without his father by his side.

Resultantly, Khabib Nurmagomedov competed one last time after his father’s passing and then retired from the sport of MMA.

