Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov is 4-0 in 2021 in the UFC after Islam Makhachev's UFC Vegas 31 win

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be excelling in his newly assumed role as coach. The former UFC lightweight champion bid farewell to active competition last year after successfully defending his lightweight strap for the third time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Never one to stay away from the sport, Khabib has since sincerely dedicated his time to guiding his teammates and cousins.

Much like his professional MMA career, 'The Eagle' seems to be building a perfect record as a coach so far. Khabib Nurmagomedov has orchestrated four UFC wins for his teammates so far starting January 2021.

In his first outing as a coach, Khabib helped his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov prepare for a bantamweight match against Sergey Morozov. Umar bettered his perfect record to 13-0 with a second round submission victory over Morozov.

Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov had two successes in March in back-to-back UFC pay-per-view events. Nurmagomedov coached Islam Makhachev to his spectacular third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259. Another cousin of Khabib, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, would do him proud by earning a dominant unanimous decision victory over Jared Gooden at UFC 260.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also trained Islam Makhachev for his most recent victory against Thiago Moises in the main event at UFC Vegas 31. With only half a year behind him, coach Khabib Nurmagomedov seems comfortable in his new shoes, having ammassed a 4-0 record so far.

Ariel Helwani had predicted Khabib Nurmagomedov's rise as a coach

Ariel Helwani has always been vocal about his aspirations for Khabib Nurmagomedov to run for coach of the year. Helwani had predicted Khabib would be the frontrunner for the title back when he was with ESPN.

After Islam Makhchev's recent victory at UFC Vegas 31, Ariel Helwani once again took to Twitter to rub his prediction on our faces. Without being subtle, Helwani wrote on Twitter:

"I forget, who was the guy who said back in January that Khabib would be in the running for coach of the year by year’s end?"

