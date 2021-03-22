Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to coach a former UFC middleweight champion for his return to the octagon

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has said that Khabib Nurmagomedov has thrown his name into the hat to coach the former. With Rockhold set to make his return to the UFC, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to help Rockhold in preparation for his return.

During an interview with TMZ, Rockhold mentioned that Khabib Nurmagomedov has told him that he cannot be the boss and has been going off on the former. The former middleweight champion added that 'The Eagle' wants to be a big part of Rockhold's comeback.

Rockhold also said that Nurmagomedov is aiming to become the coach of the year and wants to follow in his father's footsteps.

“He’s assuming this coaching role now, he’s like, 'You can’t be the boss, I have to coach you.' He’s going off on me, wanting to coach now. He wants to be a big part of my comeback. He’s going for coach of the year, that’s what he wants, he wants to be the next great thing and follow in his dad’s footsteps, that’s what his dad always did.”

While Luke Rockhold didn't exactly confirm whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will be a part of his comeback journey, the former UFC middleweight champion did mention that he would look into the offer.

“I said we’ll see.”

Rockhold was last seen in the UFC octagon back in July 2019. The former UFC middleweight champion was knocked out by reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in a fight that occurred at 205.

Rockhold currently has no date for his return but is expected to make his comeback soon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to help his brothers and fellow teammates in their respective camps

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement was recently confirmed by Dana White. The UFC president took to social media and claimed that The Eagle definitely won't be returning to the octagon and UFC 254 was indeed the final time he fought in Mixed Martial Arts.

Since he retired from octagon competition, Khabib has been cornering his brothers/cousins. The former UFC lightweight champion was also seen in the corner of his fellow teammate Islam Makhachev, who is touted to be Russia's next lightweight sensation.