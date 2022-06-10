"That has a little bit to do with it" - Gurdarshan Mangat on ceasing training with Demetrious Johnson after ONE signing

Gurdarshan Mangat has trained with Demetrious Johnson in the past, but he may not be one of the fighters who will be called in to help ‘Mighty Mouse’ prepare for his upcoming match.

Demetrious Johnson is set to battle Adriano Moraes for a second time at ONE 161, scheduled for US primetime on August 26.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Mangat revealed that he helped Johnson during training camps while they were still in different promotions. However, he doesn't think he'll be in the American's training camp for the Moraes bout.

Gurdarshan Mangat said:

“No, me and DJ actually have not trained since I signed with ONE and since he signed with ONE. All the training we did was prior to the end of his UFC run, and I was kinda up-and-coming and not really in those promotions. Now we’re in the same promotion [and] the same weight class. We stay in contact, but we haven’t trained since I’ve signed or he’s signed.”

Mangat believes that competing in the same division in ONE Championship has not helped them get back to working together again.

“I’m sure that has a little bit to do with it. I’m getting into the top five, he’s in the top five. Obviously, my goal is to go after whoever has the gold. He doesn’t have the gold yet, but that’s always my target - getting the championship belt. So it all depends on who’s holding it. That’s what I’m after, I’m not after DJ or Adriano Moraes, I’m after the gold. Whoever’s holding it is the one I’m going to be coming after.”

Gurdarshan Mangat and Demetrious Johnson are on different paths in the ONE flyweight division

Gurdarshan Mangat and Demetrious Johnson are both looking to reach the top of the ONE flyweight division, but they are on different timelines in terms of how close they are to their goal.

Mangat recently claimed a victory at ONE 158 by defeating a dangerous striker in Yodkaikaew Fairtex. It was his second straight victory in the promotion, which he hopes could help catapult him into title contention soon.

Meanwhile, Johnson is getting a second shot at Adriano Moraes’ ONE flyweight world title at ONE 161 in August. It will be his return match in MMA, as his most recent contest saw him put Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon to sleep in a mixed rules bout at ONE X.

While they may be on different paths now, their common goal of reaching ONE Championship gold could set them up on a collision course if they continue racking up wins.

