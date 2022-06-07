"I am coming for that championship gold" - Gurdarshan Mangat posts statement after ONE 158 triumph

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat recorded a major win at ONE 158, defeating Yodkaikaew Fairtex on the scorecards.

After his victory, the Indian-Canadian fighter made a declaration that he is coming for ONE Championship gold. On Instagram, Mangat wrote:

"When they stare across the cage is when they realize what cloth I am cut from. Generations of Warrior DNA from the battlefields into this cage... Be grateful to represent the spirits of the ones before me , the ones beside me and the warriors above me . I am coming for that Championship Gold battle by battle till it’s ours, and continue to give my people something to celebrate and be proud of."

The ONE fighter went on to thank those around him, such as his supportive spouse, big brother, mental health coach, and training gym.

This post earned comments from people like former RIZIN champion Manel Kape and PFL fighter Bostom Salmon.

At ONE 158, Mangat was able to extend his win streak in ONE Championship. Having collected his first win of 2022, the Indian-Canadian fighter reiterated that he is coming for the ONE Championship title.

In another Instagram post, he said:

"Find that strength within yourself , and life becomes a movie that you can’t stop watching except your the main character in it . Championship Belt is mine"

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat and the flyweight title

Mangat is competing in one of the most challenging divisions in ONE Championship. The men's flyweight weight class has great fighters, such as Kairat Akhmetov, Reece McLaren and Yuya Wakamatsu. It was recently announced that Demetrious Johnson will be challenging for the title next Adriano Moraes.

Brazil's Adriano Moraes originally knocked out former UFC champion 'Mighty Mouse' in their first meeting. Both fighters have earned a win since then and will rematch at ONE 161, live on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Gurdarshan Mangat has a long ahead of him to get into title contention. However, the man is on a two-fight win streak and has a quality win against Yodkaikaew.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! 🇮🇳 #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts https://t.co/BDFbxGdKHX

Mangat has dedicated his life to MMA and is on a mission for the ONE Championship title.

