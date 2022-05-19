"I think every opponent fighting in ONE is a top-level fighter" - Gustavo Balart puts Robin Catalan in elite category

Gustavo Balart believes that competing in ONE Championship means you are among the best in the world, even those not ranked in the top five like his former opponent, Robin Catalan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Balart claimed that every matchup is difficult when you’re competing in the promotion:

"I think every opponent fighting in ONE is a top-level fighter, including Catalan. I really believe he is an elite fighter."

Gustavo Balart and Robin Catalan learned what the other is capable of when they were matched up back in 2019. Balart looked like he was controlling the bout before a swift kick to the head shut his lights off.

Looking back at his loss, Balart revealed that several factors like hydration and a knee injury prevented him from being in his best form. However, he is choosing to move forward rather than offer excuses for his loss:

"Everything can happen in an MMA fight. I have no excuses for that loss. But to be honest, a lot of things happened to me prior to the fight that might have affected my performance and the result of that bout. I understand that´s my responsibility."

Robin Catalan looking to get back on the winning track at ONE 157

It’s been two years since Robin Catalan’s spectacular knockout win over Gustavo Balart, and he’s definitely hungry for another impressive win in the circle.

On Friday, May 20, ‘The Ilonggo’ will face Elipitua Siregar in the opening match of ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

Siregar is a rising talent in the division, with four finishes on his record. He was slated to fight Catalan earlier this year. However, health and safety protocols forced Catalan out of the card at the last minute and instead 'The Magician' fought Senzo Ikeda.

Catalan took some notes on the match and will certainly look to execute his game plan as he aims to win and call out Balart for a rematch.

Edited by David Andrew