"I only care about that belt, and whoever has it, has to be my next opponent" - Gustavo Balart wants the strawweight title

Gustavo Balart has fully erased the rough start he had in ONE Championship and he’s now within reach of a possible world title fight.

The Cuban wrestling machine got the biggest win of his career when he defeated former ONE strawweight world champion Yosuke Saruta at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

That win pushed Balart to the No.4 spot in the strawweight rankings. Well within reach of the title, Balart said that his next fight inside the Circle should be for the strap.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Balart said:

“Now I’m No.4 in the division, it should give me the chance to fight for the title. There is no doubt, my next fight should be for the strawweight title. This is the only thing I’m focusing on, and I’m confident I will make it.”

He added:

“I don’t care about a name or who has the World Title. I only care about that belt, and whoever has it, has to be my next opponent. I hope it’s soon.”

Balart fought through a disappointing 0-3 start in the promotion and ran through Ryuto Sawada and Saruta.

Although Saruta and Balart have grappling roots, the two practically stayed on their feet. It was Balart, however, who got the better striking game.

Balart went on a relentless assault midway through the third round and even dropped Saruta with a crisp overhand left before connecting with a knee strike straight to the jaw of the Japanese fighter.

Gustavo Balart wants to make Latin history

Gustavo Balart knows that he’s not only representing himself when he steps inside the cage. A gold medalist in the 2011 Pan American Games, the natural wrestler said that he’s always carrying the pride of Latin America with him.

The 4-foot-11 dynamo, if his plans do come true, could become the first ONE world champion from Latin America. Carrying two straight wins, one of which came against the expense of the former champion, Balart is nothing but confident for his future.

“For all my Latinos, for all the people who follow me, keep in mind that Gustavo Balart will be the champion of ONE Championship. I want to tell my people that I am not going to let them down, and I will be the first Latin Champion in ONE Championship.”

