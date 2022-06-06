×
ONE Championship stars react to Guto Inocente's well-timed body shot stoppage at ONE 158

[Photo Credit: ONE Championship] Guto Inocente
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 06, 2022 04:34 PM IST

Guto Inocente picked up a huge win last week when he knocked out Rade Opačić in the opening round of their clash with a thunderous body shot. Some notable ONE Championship fighters even took to social media to react to the heavyweight kickboxer's jaw-dropping KO win.

Former two-division champion Aung La N Sang commented on the above post, writing:

"Wow!!!! [Guto Inocente] congratulations! A jab to the body for the win!!!"

Former heavyweight champion Brandon Vera posted on Twitter:

"Never have I ever seen a body shot like that w the timing!!! Oooooooowwwwweeeeee HWT’s [ONE Championship]."
Never have I ever seen a body shot like that w the timing!!! Oooooooowwwwweeeeee HWT’s @ONEChampionship #ONE #ONE158 #Verafied

Current ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes celebrated his fellow Brazilian's win, writing:

"This is Brasilia !!!! Parabeeens Guto representou demais!!!"

This is Brasilia !!!! Parabeeens Guto representou demais 🇧🇷!!! @ONEChampionship #ONEchampionship #ONE158 #ÉoDF

Fans and fighters alike were clearly impressed with Inocente's first-round stoppage victory. In his post-fight interview, the Brazilian declared that he is in his prime now, saying:

"I knew he is a very good fighter. He is supposed to come forward, he has that Dutch style, he has good high kicks. But I am very confident in my game, I am in my prime right now. No one can beat me in any rules... I can beat everyone."

Who's next for Guto Inocente?

The top tier of heavyweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship is starting to come into focus. Opačić was coming into this fight on an impressive four-fight win streak, all won by KO. Inocente defeated Opačić which extended his win streak to two knockout wins in a row.

Iran's Iraj Azizpour has been on a win streak as well in ONE's heavyweight kickboxing division. He defeated Anderson Braddock Silva last year and earned a knockout victory over Ismael Londt in 2022.

TIMBERRR 🌲 Iraj Azizpour 🇮🇷 finishes Ismael Londt with a massive left hook! #ONELightsOutLive & Free In 🇺🇸 | Watch Live 👉 bit.ly/WatchONE | ONE Super App 👉 bit.ly/ONESuperApp | ONE YouTube 👉 bit.ly/ONELOYT https://t.co/l7wJyXhCOj

Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour have risen to the top of the division and will likely meet later this year. Inocente has made it clear that he wants the heavyweight championship title in play the next time he fights. In his post-fight interview, he added:

"I am here to ask for the kickboxing belt. I hope they give me the chance... I am at 100% health, I can fight next week if they want... I want to fight with the best."
Thug Kickboxing: @GutoInocente @ONEChampionship 157: May 20th 2022WATCH: Guto Inocente (vs) Rade Opačić https://t.co/h1jdv21KxQ

