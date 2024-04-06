"Guy's gorgeous" - UFC welterweight reacts to Damon Jackson's new look

Damon Jackson is rocking a new look, and it's getting noticed by fans and fellow UFC fighters alike.

Jackson was recently fielding questions at the UFC Vegas 90 pre-fight media day in relation to his co-main event opponent Alexander Hernandez. This was when fans noticed his hairline, which seems drastically different after his hair transplant.

Many have taken to the comments of an MMA Junkie Instagram post, which features an edited clip of Jackson and Hernandez going back and forth, to react to ‘Action’s new look. Among the crop of reactions, 170-pound Ultimate Fighting Championship combatant Philip Rowe wrote:

"Guys gorgeous"

Damon Jackson and Alexander Hernandez's beef

In the clip above, Damon Jackson referenced the root of his distaste for Alexander Hernandez. Explaining his lack of fondness for 'The Great Ape', he said:

"This is a matchup that almost got made years back in a different; in LFA, a smaller promotion. You know, it's something that; we're both from Texas. He was coming up, I was coming up. We almost fought, we didn't, and nothing was really said after that. But I'm actually pretty tight with Cowboy Cerrone. Him and my coach, they used to be teammates.

"So when he talked a lot of smack with Cowboy, it kind of lit some fire underneath me. I was like dude, like this guy is so arrogant. Like he talks so much smack. So ever since then, I kind of just haven't liked him. So definitely when I got the matchup, I was excited for sure."

As the UFC Vegas 90 presser progressed, Alexander Hernandez was questioned about his views on the matter.

When asked about Jackson's reasoning for disliking him, Hernandez retorted:

"Oh that's pretty homosexual. That was a long time ago. That's like the softest s*** of all time, dude. I promise Cowboy doesn't care about you. I was just drinking beers and eating hotdogs in San Antonio with Cowboy [laughs] when he made it to hall of fame. So that's kind of silly to cry over another man's woes."

Damon Jackson's rivalry with Alexander Hernandez has existed for many years. The pair will finally get a chance to settle things at UFC Vegas 90.

Jackson will look to rebound from consecutive losses when the cage door locks behind himself and the 31-year-old Texas native on Saturday.

