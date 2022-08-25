"Is this a skit?" - Fans react to UFC fighter showing off his black belt after being pulled over by the police

MMA fans have reacted to a video UFC fighter Philip Rowe has uploaded to his Instagram.
In the video, Rowe is pulled over by a police officer who asks to see his license and registration. The 32-year-old refused, instead demanding to know why the officer in question had pulled over his car. During the argument, the camera, which Rowe was holding, panned down to his waist and showed off his black belt.
The UFC welterweight would later confirm that the video is fake, stating that he trains with the police officer.
Fans have reacted to the video that was uploaded to Philip Rowe's Instagram. One fan even asked if the whole video was a skit, as they were confused about the black belt's relevance:
"Is this a skt? Lol the black belt thing confuses me"
Another fan added that they were thinking of The Office US character Dwight Schrute while watching the video:
"Dwight Shrute vibes with the "I'm a black belt."
One fan joked that he was surprised the police officer didn't immediately walk away from the situation after seeing Philip Rowe's blackbelt:
"Why didn't he let him off once he showed the belt?"
When fans caught on with the fact the video was a skit, it was deemed the video was the American's way of showing his followers that he had achieved a black belt:
"It's a skit to tell his followers he got his black belt"
Check out some of the other fan reactions below:
Michael Bisping accidentally embarrasses Philip Rowe at UFC Fight Night 200
Michael Bisping and Philip Rowe shared an embarrassing moment at UFC Fight Night 200 earlier this year.
Rowe appeared on the prelims of the card in only his third appearance for the UFC. The 32-year-old defeated Jason Witt via TKO in the second round.
After the fight, Bisping entered the octagon to interview the American and discuss his victory. 'The Fresh Prince', whose plan was to find a finish instead of being taken to the ground, said:
“One hundred percent, I knew he would try to take me down. I don’t get warmed up until the second round, as everyone can see."
After the interview, Bisping turned away, unbeknownst to him that Rowe had stuck out his hand for a handshake. 'The Count' never noticed and was informed of the moment by the rest of his commentary team.
Watch the awkward moment here: