Watch: Michael Bisping leaves Philip Rowe hanging during octagon interview at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland

Michael Bisping and Philip Rowe shared a slightly awkward moment in the octagon at UFC Fight Night 200. Rowe, fighting on the preliminary card, was left hanging by Bisping towards the end of their post-fight octagon interview.

Rowe reached out for a handshake; however, an unaware Bisping walked away, congratulating 'The Fresh Prince' for his performance. The situation prompted the commentators to recall similar instances where they were left hanging as well.

Philip Rowe defeats Jason Witt with a Round 2 KO

In his latest outing at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Philip Rowe recorded a second straight finish inside the octagon. 'The Fresh Prince' managed to put Witt away with a stunning combination in the second minute of the second frame.

Rowe backed Witt up into the fence and unloaded a series of hard strikes with both hands. A right dropped 'The Vanilla Gorilla', leaving him vulnerable to a series of hammerfists that sealed his loss at UFC Vegas 47.

The official stoppage time of the welterweight clash was at the 2:15 mark in Round 2. The win came after a relatively slower first round for Rowe, who was clearly out-wrestled in the opening frame.

Witt showcased his superior grappling skills as he kept the fight on the ground in the first round. Rowe was forced to rally himself in the second round after his opponent had established what looked like a blueprint to victory.

Witt tried to take the fight to the ground in the second frame of their clash. However, Rowe was having none of it and managed to keep the fight on the feet and walk away with the win.

While in conversation with Michael Bisping in the post-fight octagon interview, Rowe revealed that he was well-aware of Witt's plans to take the fight to the ground.

“One hundred percent, I knew he would try to take me down. I don’t get warmed up until the second round, as everyone can see,” said Rowe.

Undoubtedly an exciting prospect in the welterweight division, 'The Fresh Prince' will look to continue this winning streak and entertain the fans with his vicious striking skills.

