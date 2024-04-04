UFC Vegas 90: Why was Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo canceled?

UFC Vegas 90 goes down this weekend and a fight has dropped off the card just days out.

Alatengheili has fallen out of the contest due to an illness per multiple anonymous sources close to the situation who MMA Junkie had contacted.

MMA Mania first reported the news of who the replacement fighter will be since Alatengheili vs. Victor Hugo is no longer transpiring.

In the amended bantamweight bout, Pedro Falcao will now face Hugo. This will be Hugo's official UFC debut after punching his ticket to the octagon on Contender Series. Though his nickname is 'Striker', Hugo won that October bout via kneebar versus Eduardo Matias Torres Caut. Hugo extended his MMA winning streak to thirteen straight victories.

As for Falcao, he is also an alumnus of Contender Series although his fight on that circuit went down in October 2021. Since then 'Pedrinho' fought to a draw in a boxing bout and secured a rear naked choke win last November against Leonardo Morales at Tuff-N-Uff 134. The Brazilian bruiser has won his last five straight mixed martial arts contests as he also heads into his UFC debut on Saturday.

Check out the news break regarding UFC Vegas 90 below:

Expand Tweet

UFC Vegas 90 and the looming main card matchups

Though the aforementioned contest fell out, several fights have remained firmly intact for the much-exciting event at the UFC Apex.

The main event of this ESPN+ broadcasted event is a rematch between Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen. Curtis finished Allen in their first fight in December 2021 with the latter looking to tie up their middleweight series in the coming days.

The co-main event contest features Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson testing their skills at featherweight.

In the feature fight, Morgan Charriere battles Chepe Mariscal in another contest at 145 pounds. Also on the UFC Vegas 90 main card, Ignacio Bahamondes collides with Christos Giagos in a lightweight battle. Plus, Valter Walker versus Lukasz Brzeski is a potential heavyweight slugfest in the making as well as Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell rounding out the main card in another 155-pound showdown.