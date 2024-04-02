UFC Vegas 90 payouts: How much are Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, and others making? Estimated purses of UFC stars reported

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis will throw down this weekend in a main event rematch but what are the projected payouts for some of the fighters on that card?

Estimated purses for the UFC Vegas 90 headliners come by way of Sportskeeda MMA. For Allen's penultimate UFC fight as of this writing, he earned an estimated base salary of 85,000 dollars.

That bout agains Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria made him earn a projected 96,000 dollars overall. This includes estimated incentive pay that Allen may have received thereafter.

As for Chris Curtis, his estimated purse range is a bit more nebulous as it reportedly can range from 40,000 to 150,000 dollars. 'The Action Man' earned a projected payout of 44K for his Phil Hawes contest at UFC 268.

For his UFC 287 bout, an estimated payout of 145,000 dollars came Curtis' way when he fought Kelvin Gastelum. Curtis' projected purse came from a reported 85,000 dollars base salary as well as a projected 10,000 dollars in sponsorships and an estimated 50,000 dollars UFC bonus.

Check the fight poster for Brendan Allen vs. Christ Curtis II at UFC Vegas 90 below:

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis II and estimated UFC Vegas 90 Fighter Purses continued

Moving to the co-main event combatants, Alexander Hernandez and his projected payouts are next on the docket.

Per Surprise Sports, Hernandez earns an estimated 30 grand in show money. When he defeated Chris Gruetzemacher, Hernandez earned a projected 90,000 dollars which comprised his estimations of his show money, win bonus, and a 50 K performance of the night bonus reportedly.

Not much is known about his opponent Damon Jackson in terms of projected payouts. Per MMA Junkie, Jackson earned a reported 6,000 dollars for his UFC promotional guidelines compliance payouts when he fought Dan Ige. Little beyond that is known about other estimated pay figures associated with Jackson's fights.

Germaine de Randamie will also compete this Saturday and her estimated purses come by way of The Sports Daily via Essentially Sports. The former UFC featherweight champion has reportedly earned a projected 814,500 dollars in her career as of 2021 and had an estimated purse of over 180,000 bucks for her 145 pound title win over Holly Holm.

De Randamie's looming opponent Norma Dumont, via the same source, earned a projected 64,000 dollars-plus for her first three UFC fights. Her largest estimated pay in that earlier stretch was against Felicia Spencer where Dumont reportedly pocketed a projected 28,000.