Watch: When a "200-0" streetfighter took on UFC fighter Chris Curtis in a sparring session

Chris Curtis seems to have humbled the fighter who claimed to be unbeaten over hundreds of bouts, and thankfully, there was video captured of the interaction.

The clearly exhausted street fighter was woefully outmatched by Curtis, who showed his kindness by taking it easy on the challenger. Things went a bit sideways when the gassed, delusional street fighter said after the session that he could have knocked out the UFC middleweight. 'Action-Man' began verbally annihilating the mouthy street fighter, prompting Sean Strickland to get in between the two parties.

After the verbal beating, the street fighter was mercifully guided out of the area by a coach as Curtis continued to tear into him. Per the street fighter's reported record, he fell to 200-1 and proved to be no match for the 29-9 mixed martial artist in Curtis.

Watch the video below:

Chris Curtis' combat resume

Curtis last competed at UFC London in a losing effort by way of unanimous decision against Jack Hermansson on July 23. Hermansson is currently the No.8-ranked middleweight contender, while Curtis is unranked in the weight division as.

Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis engaged in a bit of trash talk and combativeness with one another after their fight, but they have seemingly made amends since.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. https://t.co/A9rIVe5ckm

'Action-Man' had an 8-fight winning streak snapped against Hermansson.

After a brief run in amateur mixed martial arts, Curtis made his pro debut in June 2009. Following an 11-4 run on smaller regional circuits, Curtis won multiple fights with CES. Despite an emphatic finish on a June 2018 installment of Dana White's Contender Series, Curtis did not receive a UFC contract.

Undeterred, he would go on to put together wins under the PFL, XMMA, and Ikon Fighting Federation banners before finally signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2021.

Curtis debuted with the organization at UFC 268 and scored a first-round knockout over Phil Hawes in what was a shocking underdog win.

The Cincinnati-born middleweight put together octagon victories against Brendan Allen via TKO and against Rodolfo Viera via unanimous decision, the latter of which came only a few weeks ago.

Watch Chris Curtis' bout against Andre Fialho below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far