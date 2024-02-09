"Had to mail him all of my hair" - Paige VanZant shares story about fan offering her $50K for fulfilling unusual request

Ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently revealed that a fan once offered her an absurd sum of money in exchange for a personal request. The fighter-turned-social media model spoke about having once stood to win $50,000 if she consented to mail him her hair.

Specifically, the fan contacted her via her OnlyF*ns page, offering her the aforementioned sum to cut her hair with the back of her head shaved. Despite initially considering the offer, VanZant hesitated due to uncertainty about what may be done with her hair.

She touched on the topic while conversing with her husband, Austin Vanderford, on their Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story podcast.

"He offered me $50,000 to cut my hair into a bob and he wanted an undercut, which is where you shave the back of your head and you could put designs into it and then leave the bob. Like, you leave some hair so you don't always see the back of the head, but when you pull your hair up it's shaved underneath. I mean, it's a unique look, but the caveat was I had to mail him all my hair."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments about the fan's bizarre request (30:38):

While VanZant ultimately opted against accepting the fan's offer, it is indicative of the kind of engagement she receives on OnlyF*ns, and even Instagram, for that matter. The ex-UFC fighter has been open about how profitable her modeling career has been compared to her combat sports one.

She has claimed in several interviews that she has made far more money as a social media model on OnlyF*ns than she ever did in the UFC.

Will Paige VanZant make a return to combat sports?

While Paige VanZant never formally retired from MMA, she does not seem keen on returning to the sport any time soon. She has, however, found a new life as a bare-knuckle boxer with a contract with BKFC. Back in December, she took part in an interview with MMAFighting, revealing that her return will be with the promotion.

"I've now gone 10 rounds in bare-knuckle boxing, but I'm searching for that victory. I'm searching for a lot of things in bare-knuckle boxing that I feel like I haven't accomplished and it'll definitely be with BKFC again."

Check out Paige VanZant's comments about her return to fighting (12:49):

Unfortunately for VanZant fans, she did not offer a specific date, claiming that she could return within a few months to a year. She only confirmed that her return will indeed be with BKFC, where she is still winless.