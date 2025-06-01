"Hala Madrid" - Khabib Nurmagomedov takes playful jab at former Barcelona and current PSG manager Luis Enrique after historic UCL win

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was attendance at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final alongside Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov keeps traveling to games across Europe and is a huge fan of Real Madrid. Nurmagomedov took a playful jab at PSG manager Luis Enrique, who also coached Barcelona, Real Madrid's fiercest rivals in the past.
Nurmagomedov came onto the pitch along with Islam Makhachev after the game was finished and joined PSG in their celebrations. The French club dismantled Inter Milan in the final and won by 5-0. Nurmagomedov's playful antics were posted by TNT Sports on Instagram and the caption read:
“One. Two. Three…Hala Madrid!” 🤣😅 Khabib’s got jokes 😂"
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Luis Enrique's video below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Nurmagomedov is a UFC Hall of Famer and defended the lightweight title three times. He made his UFC debut in 2020 and fought 13 times in the promotion, winning all 13 fights. He retired with an undefeated professional record of 29-0 and made his appearance at UFC 254 submitting Justin Gaethje.
Tony Ferguson says Islam Makhachev is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and asserted that the former lightweight champion is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov in one key skill. Ferguson believes Makhachev has shown in his recent fights that he is a much better grappler than Nurmagomedov.
Speaking with Helen Yee, he said:
"Somebody was telling me, 'Who do you think was a better wrestler? Was it Makhachev or was it Khabib?' And I think Makhachev is a better grappler, honestly. I think he's a little bit faster. I think with Khabib, I think he's just a little bit, not timid of the freestyle that Makhachev presents but I think Makhachev, he's not gonna do so bad at 170 [pounds]. He'll be alright."
Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (4:37):