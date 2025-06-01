"Hala Madrid" - Khabib Nurmagomedov takes playful jab at former Barcelona and current PSG manager Luis Enrique after historic UCL win

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was attendance at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final alongside Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov keeps traveling to games across Europe and is a huge fan of Real Madrid. Nurmagomedov took a playful jab at PSG manager Luis Enrique, who also coached Barcelona, Real Madrid's fiercest rivals in the past.

Ad

Nurmagomedov came onto the pitch along with Islam Makhachev after the game was finished and joined PSG in their celebrations. The French club dismantled Inter Milan in the final and won by 5-0. Nurmagomedov's playful antics were posted by TNT Sports on Instagram and the caption read:

“One. Two. Three…Hala Madrid!” 🤣😅 Khabib’s got jokes 😂"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov and Luis Enrique's video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Nurmagomedov is a UFC Hall of Famer and defended the lightweight title three times. He made his UFC debut in 2020 and fought 13 times in the promotion, winning all 13 fights. He retired with an undefeated professional record of 29-0 and made his appearance at UFC 254 submitting Justin Gaethje.

Tony Ferguson says Islam Makhachev is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and asserted that the former lightweight champion is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov in one key skill. Ferguson believes Makhachev has shown in his recent fights that he is a much better grappler than Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Speaking with Helen Yee, he said:

"Somebody was telling me, 'Who do you think was a better wrestler? Was it Makhachev or was it Khabib?' And I think Makhachev is a better grappler, honestly. I think he's a little bit faster. I think with Khabib, I think he's just a little bit, not timid of the freestyle that Makhachev presents but I think Makhachev, he's not gonna do so bad at 170 [pounds]. He'll be alright."

Ad

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below (4:37):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.