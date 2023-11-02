Halil Amir expecting first child, motivated to win Friday’s bout: “I cannot wait for this day”

For ONE Championship lightweight and no.4-ranked divisional contender Halil Amir, extra motivation to succeed in his career comes in a very different package.

In the past, the dream of becoming a world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization was more than enough to spur him to do his best in training. But Amir and his wife are expecting their first child together, and the father-to-be says that is all motivation he needs to win on Friday night.

The Turkish sensation is set to face Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The pivotal lightweight MMA contest could push Amir up further in the rankings with a victory, or give Mujtaba a pathway into the elite top five.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Amir talked about how having a child has now given him unparalleled focus in becoming the best fighter he can possibly be.

The 29-year-old lightweight mauler said:

“We are expecting and I cannot wait for this day. Family life has naturally had a positive impact. My wife supports me no matter the circumstances. The fact that we will soon be parents is a big responsibility, and it motivates me more to win and make money. I advise everyone to start a family.”

Amir is ranked number four in arguably ONE Championship’s most stacked division. If he wins on Friday night, he will put the rest of the division on notice.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

