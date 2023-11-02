Halil Amir reveals grand plan to become a two-division ONE world champion: “I’m always ready”

Halil Amir plans to become a two-division MMA world champion between lightweight and featherweight.

On Friday, November 3, Amir returns to action for his third fight under the ONE Championship banner. The undefeated lightweight’s next step to a world title is an intriguing matchup against Ahmed Mujtaba, who holds a promotional record of 4-3, including two first-round finishes.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 16, Amir sat down for an interview with ONE to discuss his upcoming fight and his future with the promotion. The 29-year-old had this to say about his championship aspirations:

“I want to become the undefeated ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion, and then drop down to featherweight, fight for that belt, and become a double champion…I don’t know what plans ONE has for the lightweight division. I need to get past Ahmed first and then we’ll see. I’m always ready.”

Halil Amir made his ONE Championship debut in September 2022, defeating Timofey Nastyukhin with a second-round knockout. After taking some time off, Amir returned in April of this year and secured a unanimous decision win against then-undefeated prospect Maurice Abevi.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mujtaba started his promotional tenure with a 2-2 record before winning back-to-back fights with a first-round finish. On May 5, Mujtaba suffered a minor setback due to a 33-second submission loss against Sage Northcutt.

Halil Amir vs. Ahmed Mujtaba is a clash of two lightweights looking to separate themselves from other top contenders. Regardless of who wins, the division’s champion, Christian Lee, will have another fighter to keep an eye on.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which goes down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.