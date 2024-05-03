Halil Amir expects a proper litmus test against 'top opponent' Akbar Abdullaev: "I like big names"

Halil Amir is never one to shy away from a scrap, and he will prove just that when he steps inside the ONE Circle at ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, May 3.

That evening, the undefeated, hard-hitting Turkish athlete challenges Akbar Abdullaev in featherweight MMA action, which gets underway inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With plenty of talk about his move to featherweight and his ability to maintain the same concussive knockout power he owned at lightweight, 'No Mercy' is ready to silence the naysayers with another top-notch showcase in Thailand.

Above all, he's pumped to go toe-to-toe with someone of Abdullaev's caliber, who he describes as an elite warrior.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Halil Amir relayed:

"He's a top opponent. Of course, he's a very good opponent to start in the featherweight division because I was at the top of the lightweight category. Also, I like big names, big challenges, so it's going to be a good top fight."

Watch his full interview with Sportskeeda MMA here:

Amir's assessment of Abdullaev is spot on, after all.

Despite what he brings to the table, a good mix of stand-up and ground game, the Antalya native expects to be up against a similarly skilled athlete at ONE Fight Night 22.

The Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai star has extended his unbeaten resume with successive first-round finishes against Aaron Canarte and Oh Ho Taek.

Apart from the power at his fingertips, the Kyrgyz warrior owns a solid grappling base should things turn out to be a chess match on the feet.

Halil Amir on the switch to featherweight: "I'll be faster and stronger"

Halil Amir believes he has turned over a new leaf since getting ready for his featherweight MMA debut.

Regardless of the drop in weight, the Turkish megastar believes his knockout power, pace, and aggression will be there for all to see inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he added:

"I'm not a big lightweight. And I think in this weight class, I'll be faster and stronger."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on Friday, May 3, in U.S. primetime with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.