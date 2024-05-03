Halil Amir says featherweight switch works the best for him: "This is my natural weight class"

Halil Amir is looking to make a big impression at ONE Fight Night 22 when he competes at featherweight for the first time.

The Turkish competitor has already made a name for himself in ONE Championship, competing in the lightweight division.

With three consecutive wins, he has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with but now he will look to become a top contender at the weight class below.

Amir believes that fighting at featherweight makes more sense for him due to his natural weight and how heavy he is during training camps.

His featherweight debut against Akbar Abdullaev is a huge fight for the division and with Amir seemingly setting his sights at featherweight for the foreseeable future, he could hit the ground running on May 3.

Amir told Nick Atkin in an interview for Sportskeeda MMA that this decision was an easy one to make when looking at which weight class suits him better:

"I can that it's more of a natural weight class for me because when I was fighting at 77 kilograms, I was walking at around 76 or 77. And during the camp, my weight typically goes down, so I can say this is my natural weight class."

Watch the full interview below:

Halil Amir could be a major player at featherweight after May 3

Given the status that he had already secured up at lightweight, it's no surprise to see Halil Amir come down to featherweight and already be in the mix.

Akbar Abdullaev has proven himself to be a huge threat in this division, with back-to-back finishes that have both clocked in in under a minute.

Amir has got some very impressive wins of his own but a win on May 3 at Lumpinee Stadium could see either man move into title contention.

We will find out what exactly the featherweight division has in store for Amir when he fights in the weight class for the first time.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.