Hall of Fame-worthy Chris Weidman deserves one more 'fair' fight before retirement, says coach Ray Longo

Chris Weidman returned to the UFC after a break of more than two years due to a horrifying leg injury against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021. Weidman shattered the tibia and fibula in a compound fracture, making it one of the most severe in-competition injuries in UFC history.

Unfortunately, in his most recent fight at UFC 292 last month, the former middleweight champion couldn't secure a win and lost via unanimous decision to Brad Tavares.

While UFC president Dana White has advised 'The All-American' to consider retirement, Weidman remains determined to continue his career.

Chris Weidman's head coach, Ray Longo, is hopeful that the UFC will offer Weidman a suitable opponent for his next bout.

During a recent appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo stated:

"He’s got some decisions to make. I think he wants to go out on a win. But I think I’d like to see them set up one last fight that’s fair, and then that’s it. Then it’s over. Just go out... I think he deserves it. He beat the greatest of all time twice, and I think he was a company man.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Chris Weidman shares injury update following his UFC 292 defeat to Brad Tavares

Chris Weidman didn't suffer any major injuries in his fight against Brad Tavares at UFC 292, but he did sustain a fracture in his left leg.

'The All-American' shared this update during a recent episode of the SiriusXM show, where Weidman also discussed the various tests he had undergone:

"I got MRIs done on my tibia and fibula on both legs, got MRIs on both my knees, X-rays, and I've been waiting for results and I got the results back. There was no ligament tears at all, so ACL, LCL, MCL, PCL, all those Ls that you do not want to tear because that's like six months - a year of recovery. That kept me together, the ligaments are good."

He added:

"I have a fracture in my left leg. So he [Tavares] broke my leg with one of those leg kicks. It’s on the tibula head, right below my knee is where it broke. Upper tibia bone is what’s fractured. Recovery wise, it’s not bad at all. Four weeks. Four-week recovery, that’s it.”

