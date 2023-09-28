“Ham is really tough” - Fans ready to watch Ham Seo Hee capture history at ONE Fight Night 14

Fight fans are ready to see Ham Seo Hee reach her full glory at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday.

The South Korean veteran has seen multiple MMA battles in her heyday before signing with ONE Championship. To put things into perspective, she dominated the Asian circuit long before her rival Stamp Fairtex became a household name.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Hamzzang’ carries herself like a true warrior and champion, and even more so, as she heads towards the biggest atomweight world title fight of her career.

Those who have followed Ham for years and have watched her capture her recent victory against Japan’s starchild Itsuki Hirata can sign off on the fact that she’s got the chops to beat Stamp Fairtex in Singapore for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

On Instagram, fans showered Ham with love and support after rewatching her clinical three-round performance against Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8: Superlek vs. Williams.

Here are their comments below:

Fan comments

In sports just like in life, Ham Seo Hee takes her training seriously. Despite the 11-year age gap between herself and her rival, the Team MAD representative will rely on her vast experience and skills as a complete MMA fighter to break through Stamp’s defenses.

For instance, if going strike-for-strike doesn’t work out, Ham can also finish the fight by way of submission. As ONE Championship recorded earlier, a third of Ham’s career wins have come by way of either submission or knockout - marking her as one of the most unpredictable MMA fighters on the roster.

During this contest, Ham expects to be two steps ahead of her Thai rival in spite of Stamp’s growing popularity and success. So don’t fall asleep on these two amazing women as they look to make history at ONE Fight Night 14 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.