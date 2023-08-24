Ham Seo Hee covering all bases against Stamp Fairtex: “I am doing my best to prepare in every aspect”

Ham Seo Hee is sharpening her overall skillset to prepare for Stamp Fairtex.

On Friday, September 29, Ham and Stamp will headline ONE Fight Night 14 with the interim atomweight MMA world title on the line. ‘Hamzzang’ has proven she’s a force to be reckoned with, but she could have her hands full against the well-rounded Thai superstar.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Ham had this to say about her preparations for the upcoming world title fight against Stamp:

“I am doing my best to prepare in every aspect rather than just preparing separately for one area.”

Ham Seo Hee made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021. She started with a split-decision win against Denice Zamboanga. There was controversy over the judge’s decision, leading to a rematch in March 2022, which Ham won by unanimous decision.

‘Hamzzang’ last fought at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March, extending her promotional record to 3-0 with a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex has fought in three disciplines under the ONE banner - MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The Thai superstar previously held world titles in the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, with more hardware added from winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

Stamp enters this scheduled five-round war off an impressive second-round body-kick knockout against Alyse Anderson in May this year. The 25-year-old looks to continue building momentum by taking out Ham in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 next month.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee and two other world title fights will occur inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The September 29 bill will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.