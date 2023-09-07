Ham Seo Hee says she can’t solely focus on Stamp’s striking: “Always be ready for any situation” 

Ham Seo Hee is preparing for a well-rounded fight against Stamp Fairtex.

On September 29, Ham and Stamp will headline ONE Fight Night 14 with the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title up for grabs. Although the Fairtex affiliate can be considered primarily a striker, ‘Hamzaang’ doesn’t plan on overlooking her grappling skills.

During an interview with ONE, Ham had this to say about her upcoming fight:

“I always consider and plan for all possible scenarios and factors rather than what is particularly dangerous. Because the sport of MMA has many variables, you must always be ready for any situation.”

Ham Seo Hee made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021 with a professional MMA record of 23-8. She first fought number three-ranked Denice Zamboanga and won by split decision. The result was arguably controversial, leading to a rematch in March 2021, which Ham won again.

‘Hamzzang’ last fought on March 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision to solidify herself as a dangerous atomweight title contender.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex has etched her name into the ONE record books by winning the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix and previously holding the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai superstar has an opportunity to extend her two-fight MMA win streak and further her legacy. With a win against Ham, Stamp will become the first fighter in promotional history to hold a world title in three sports.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event can be seen live and for free on September 29 by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.