‘Shy’ Stamp Fairtex reacts to Demetrious Johnson picking her to beat Ham Seo Hee

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stamp Fairtex will return to the circle for her second shot at winning a world championship in MMA.

While she is yet to get her hands on a world title in mixed martial arts, which she has become dedicated to pursuing, the 25-year-old knows what it takes to be a champion.

Previously holding the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships simultaneously, it’s no secret what she brings to the table. Though there is no one in the division that can compete with her striker, several contenders can threaten the Thai superstar in other ways.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she will face the strong overall game and grappling ability of South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee.

After her first attempt at a world title came up short against Angela Lee at ONE X, Stamp has been putting in the work to ensure that this time around, she is ready for the fight wherever it takes place.

With that in mind, one of the best minds in combat sports predicted that she will emerge as the interim atomweight world champion at the end of the night.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she gave her reaction to Demetrious Johnson predicting her to be victorious on September 29:

“Thank you. I’m shy with myself to receive praise from someone like Demetrious Johnson.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.